President Trump holds campaign rally in The Villages

One day after taking the debate stage against Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the last time before Election Day, President Donald Trump returned to Florida for a "Make America Great Again" rally in The Villages.

The president spoke for about an hour-and-a-half before departing for an evening rally in Pensacola.

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in Lakeland and Tallahassee. Pence is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland International Airport and then will hold a rally at 6:30 p.m. at Tallahassee International Airport, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

The appearances come as Trump and Biden focus heavily on winning Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One to speak during his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Stuart Sawyer dressed as a Super Trump waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Supporters began lining up at The Villages Polo Club in the early morning hours to be among the first to see the president.

Wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and waving flags, voters say they were pleased with his performance during Thursday night's debate against Joe Biden.

"We've been here since about 3 a.m.," one supporter said. "We were so excited by the debate last night. He totally smoked Joe Biden so bad. It was awesome."

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, this is the third time the president will have visited the Sunshine State since contracting COVID-19.

Campaign items for U.S. President Donald Trump are seen on a golf cart as people arrive for his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Patty Lake waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A young boy is seen dressed as US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida on October 23, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pres. Trump chose Sanford as the location for his first road rally after being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment for the coronavirus. He returned last Friday for a rally in Ocala.

President Trump's visit will be followed less than 24 hours later by former President Barack Obama, who will make a stop to campaign for Joe Biden in Miami on Saturday.

The president also plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says Pres. Trump will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club, and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

Polling in battleground states, including Florida, show Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in tight races.