President Trump to visit CDC in Atlanta to highlight U.S. response to coronavirus

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday to discuss the spread of the coronavirus.

The first U.S. fatality from the novel coronavirus was confirmed last weekend after a person in Washington state died.

During a news conference, the president said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus, as he tried to reassure Americans and global markets spooked by the virus threat. The U.S. is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday that President Trump will donate part of his 2019 salary to fighting coronavirus, a novel illness that has killed at least six Americans.

"President [Trump] made a commitment to donate his salary while in office," Grisham wrote on Twitter. "Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to [HHS] to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus."

There are reportedly over 96,000 cases worldwide and more than 3,300 deaths.

In Florida, three cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, including two residents of the state who have tested positive and one visitor from another state whose status is "presumptive positive." Five additional Florida residents have tested positive for the virus, but they are in other parts of the country, where they will remain until healthy.

