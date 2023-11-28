PHOTOS: Luxurious private island in Florida listed for $2.5 million

If you've ever fantasized about living on a private island, your dreams might just materialize in the heart of Florida. Nestled in the Florida Keys, a lavish private island has recently hit the market with a staggering price tag of $2.5 million.

Spanning across 0.25 acres, the exquisite property is located just offshore from 43rd Street in Marathon on Pretty Joe Rock – among the select few islands in the Keys' cluster of around 1,700 islands that boast only a single residence.

(Photo credit: Private Islands Online)

The home is located close to the shore, providing quick and easy access to and from land for shopping and dining.

Listed for sale online by Private Islands Inc., the property showcases a network of pathways winding through lush mangrove trees, creating an idyllic setting for leisurely strolls.

(Photo credit: Private Islands Online)

The surrounding waters provide ample opportunities for fishing and snorkeling, making it a haven for aquatic enthusiasts.

Bursting with wildlife, it's not uncommon to spot dolphins, sea turtles, manatees, pelicans, parrots, and various bird species.

