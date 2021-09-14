Prix fixe menus released for EPCOT's Space 220 restaurant

article

Get ready for your taste buds to fly out of this world!

The Disney Parks Blog released the menus for EPCOT's long-awaited Space 220 restaurant, which opens on Sept. 20.

"The out-of-this-world dining experience will take diners on a journey from Earth to the stars, a simulated 220 miles above Earth’s surface, for an immersive experience that will delight all the senses. This experience is unique to EPCOT, where the magic of human imagination and possibility come to life," according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The restaurant will offer a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

There will also be unique cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails to enjoy.

TWO-COURSE LUNCH

Includes one Lift-Off appetizer and one Star Course entrée

Lift-Offs (appetizers)

Big Bang Burrata

Starry Calamari

Blue Moon Cauliflower

Neptuna Tartare

Space Greens

Star Course (entrees)

Bluehouse Salmon

Centauri Burger

Flat Iron Steak

Seared Tuna

Baked Maccheroni

THREE-COURSE DINNER

Includes one Lift-Off appetizer, one Star Course entrée, and one Supernova Sweet

Lift-Offs (appetizers)

Big Bang Burrata

Starry Calamari

Blue Moon Cauliflower

Neptuna Tartare

Space Greens

Star Course (entrees)

8 oz. Filet Mignon

Slow Rotation Short Rib

Florida Red Snapper

X2 Duck

Terra-Bolognese

Roasted Free-Range Chicken

Supernova Sweets (desserts)

Lemon Mousse

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Chocolate Cheesecake

DRINKS

Atmospheric Spirits

Stargarita

Atmospritz – Served with a cotton candy cloud

The Big Tang – Served with "Astronaut Ice Cream"

Planetary Punch – Served over dry ice

Celestial Cosmopolitan

Zero-Proof Cocktails

These drinks come in a special Space 220 collectible cup:

Lightyear Lemonade – Made with butterfly pea tea

The Milky Way – Served with a fun-size "Milky Way" garnish

Moon Rocks – Served with a pack of popping candy garnish

And, according to the Disney Parks Blog: "With the purchase of any zero proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail or children’s meal, guests will receive a pack of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards. Designed exclusively for and only distributed at Space 220 Restaurant, these limited-edition packs of cards feature original artwork and trivia facts about space exploration, food in space, and the sky-high innovations at Space 220 Restaurant."