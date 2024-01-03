Property line dispute turns violent when Florida woman allegedly whacks neighbor with hammer, deputies say

article

A property line dispute between two neighbors in Florida took a turn after one woman was arrested for allegedly striking the other with a hammer, according to deputies. The conflict erupted as Kelly Figueroa of Spring Hill was hammering down lawn stakes in preparation for installing a fence, an arrest affidavit from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

The 58-year-old woman was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded on Dec. 29 in the 7000 block of Toucan Drive.

When deputies arrived, Figueroa said she and her neighbor have been involved in several incidents amid an ongoing dispute about the property line between their homes. On the day of the incident, Figueroa said she was placing lawn stakes in her backyard for placement of a fence to be installed when she was approached by her neighbor who she accused of pushing her.

A witness – the neighbor's son – said, however, that Figueroa is the one who pushed the neighbor before striking her with the hammer she was using to place the lawn stakes with, according to the affidavit. He also said the argument over the property line started because Figueroa was reportedly placing the lawn stakes in her neighbor's yard and not her own.

Deputies said Figueroa didn't have any observable injuries, but they did find swelling and bruising on the left wrist of her neighbor.

When officials made contact with Figueroa again, she said her neighbor's injury "would have occurred while she worked in her own yard and her allegations were false," the affidavit said.

The neighbor refused to be transported after Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene.

Figueroa has since been released after posting $5,000 bond.