Proposed Florida bill aims to change how you drive in the left lane

A Senate Republican will try again to pass a bill that would restrict drivers from cruising in the left lane.

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, on Monday filed a proposal (SB 258) that would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and maximum speed limits of 65 mph or higher.

The bill would make it illegal to use the left lane unless attempting to pass other motorists.

The bill is filed for the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January. Similar measures were filed for the 2023 session but did not clear the Senate or House.

DRIVERS SHOULD KNOW :

The bill would include exceptions for situations such as when left lanes are designated for high-occupancy vehicles or when motorists are preparing to exit highways.

A Senate staff analysis of the 2023 proposal said the Department of Highway and Safety Motor Vehicles expressed concerns that "provisions in the bill may cause confusion for drivers regarding the Move Over Act."

That act requires motorists to "move over" a lane when possible for such things as stopped law-enforcement and emergency vehicles, sanitation and utility vehicles and tow trucks.

