Public parking lots to Brevard County beaches to close amid coronavirus concerns

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Brevard County Policy Group voted on Wednesday to close all public parking lots that give access to Brevard County beaches.

The closures will cover the 72-mile Brevard County shoreline, beginning Thursday in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The group, which is made up of commissioners, the Sheriff, some city leaders voted unanimously during a conference call.

What does this mean for beachgoers? The parking lots or parks where you would normally park and then walk to the beach will be barricaded by Friday at 8:00 a.m.

To be clear, the beaches are NOT closed. It will just be more difficult to get to them.

In a nutshell: If you can figure out a way to get to the beach and not have to use a parking lot or a public park - you will be able to go to the beach.

This will be enforced by the municipality police departments and the Sheriffs Office.

You won’t be ticketed for being on the beach, but if you have a big group, you could be.

Earlier this week, the cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale announced that they are closing their beaches to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

