Publix recalls steam-in-bag vegetables due to possible listeria contamination

Publix Super Markets is recalling some steam-in-bag vegetables due to possible listeria contamination.

The bagged vegetables being recalled include butternut squash from Pero Family Farms Company, which is believed to be the source of the possible contamination.

Publix steam in bag green bean butternut squash, Publix steam in bag season butternut medley, and Publix steam in bag butternut brussel pecan, all sold between 1/3/21 and 1/14/21.

Publix said there have not been any reported cases of illness due to these products.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled steam-in-bag vegetables may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com.

The Food and Drug Administration says listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA said.