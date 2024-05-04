Pulse memorial to be constructed in Osceola County

Construction on a Pulse memorial will begin in Osceola County next month, Commission Chair Cheryl Grieb confirmed to FOX 35 on Saturday.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in NeoCity at 1:30 p.m. on June 12, the eight-year anniversary of the deadly shooting. The structure will be 49 feet tall to honor the 49 killed in the shooting on June 12, 2016.

No other details of the memorial have been released at this time.

It remains unclear at this time if this is the Pulse memorial that the City of Orlando said it would construct after taking over the nightclub property from the former onePULSE Foundation in October.

Photos and keepsakes adorn the Pulse Interim Memorial located at the Pulse nightclub site south of downtown Orlando, June 6, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FOX 35 is working to get more details about the City of Orlando's plans for a memorial.