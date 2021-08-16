Central Florida veterans react to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

They are the images that are rocking the world – people trying to jump on a moving plane as departs war-torn Afghanistan.

It hit close to home for Colonel (ret.) Jay Voorhees.

"I’ve been in Kabul many, many times. Been to that airport hundreds of times. Just to see the chaos and panic and fear in the population, it’s heartbreaking," Voorhees said.

He spent 25 years in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot and was among the first troops into Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001.

Colonel Jay Voorhees

"Right after it happened, we all mobilized," he recalled.

Twenty years later, the Taliban is back in power. It’s a hard pill to swallow for the men and women who put their lives on the line,

"I’m gonna be honest with you, a lot of us are gonna go through that. I lost close friends. I was on missions when guys paid the ultimate sacrifice," Voorhees said.

At the VFW in Winter Garden, some of the veterans said they feel like history is repeating itself.

"What I see, it’s the same thing that happened in 1975 in Vietnam. Everything we did and the poor people that helped us, God help them," said one Vietnam veteran.

Now, there are questions about what could have been done differently to prevent such a swift takeover and what will happen next.

"I think it’s gonna help in their recruiting. They’ve got their base just like before. Al Qaeda, other extremist groups will probably flock there. It’s gonna become a real challenge for the U.S .and our allies," Voorhees said.

