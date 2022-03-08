Recognizing SeaWorld's all-female vet team on International Women's Day

The veterinarian team at SeaWorld Orlando is led by an all-female group and is being recognized this International Women's Day.

SeaWorld Orlando's veterinary team is led by a group of strong and brilliant women. All the veterinarians and veterinarian techs are female.

"We really rely on each other’s expertise and I think we are at our best when we're working together and sharing our ideas," said Dr. Dana Lindemann, a veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando.

The veterinarians are hoping to inspire the next generation of young women.



"There’s nothing you can’t do. If you want to do it, go do it," said Dr. Stacy DiRocco, Veterinarian at SeaWorld. "Sky’s the limit, glass ceilings are broken."



Dr. Claire Erlacher-Reid, another member of the veterinarian team, echoed that message.

"It’s nice to know that you’re inspiring a younger generation that will one day hopefully help the animals the same way that you’re helping them. It reminds me this is why I’m here and this is why I'm meant to be here," said Dr. Erlacher-Reid.

