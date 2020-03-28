Record heat dominates as temperatures soar into the 90s in Central Florida

Stay-at-home orders that have been issued for some Central Florida counties may not be so bad if you don't like sweltering heat.

FOX 35 meteorologist Matt Gray says that record heat for this time of year will stick around through Saturday and Sunday.

"The high pressure that has been dominating in our weather for the past month, it's cranked up even to another level. That high pressure has parked itself over the state of Florida and it's going to stay here for the next few days and we're just going to be baking in the heat."

Highs on Saturday for Orlando, Sanford and Ocala are around 94. It will be in the 80s up and down the beaches.

We'll cool down into the mid-60s on Saturday night. Sunday will see the same summer-like heat at Saturday.

Advertisement

The good news is, some rain is on the way next week to help cool the area down with a 10% chance on Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to be the first to know the weather conditions for your area.