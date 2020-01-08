Record number of pets adopted from Orange County Animal Services in 2019

article

Orange County Animal Services is celebrating a record-breaking end to 2019 after adopting out more pets from their facility than ever before!

The shelter, located near the Mall at Millenia, reports that they found homes for 8,858 dogs and cats last year. That's 437 more than in 2018.

"Each and every adoption is a life saved and we are truly thankful to witness this number grow year after year," said Diane Summers, manager of Orange County Animal Services. "When I think back to where we were at during the start of this decade, compared to now, I'm in awe of how our community support has grown and how so many have stepped up to help the shelter pets in a variety of ways - including adopting, sponsoring heartworm disease treatment for available dogs, volunteering and fostering pets in need.”

According to Orange County Animal Services, they receive about 17,000 pets annually. To help care for them all, about 400 volunteers logged more than 24,000 hours during the record-breaking year.

Animal Services is Orange County's only open admission shelter, meaning no animal in need is turned away, regardless of their individual health or temperament challenges.

"As much as I appreciate taking a moment to celebrate these successes, I want to ask our community to continue to focus on the pet overpopulation problem present in our area," added Summers. "We still have nearly 50 animals coming into our shelter each day. Education, responsible pet ownership and awareness of this issue is key to help bringing resolve and reducing the exorbitant number of homeless animals in need year after year."

To adopt a new furry friend, check out their website HERE.