Red Lobster’s new Bloody Mary features lobster claw, signature cheddar biscuit to ‘spice up new decade’

Red Lobster is offering a new, limited-edition version of their Bloody Mary drink that features a lobster claw and their signature cheddar biscuit, just in time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1.

“To help guests spice up the new decade and ring in 2020, Red Lobster is unveiling The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary – fully-loaded with delicious seafood treats and of course, a Cheddar Bay Biscuit,” said Nicole Bott, a spokeswoman for Red Lobster.

“The larger than life “Drink-A-Tizer” mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Red Lobster’s very own house Bloody Mary Mix, and is topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw and jumbo shrimp as well as a Cheddar Bay Biscuit – perfect for dunking,“ Bott said.

The lavish drink, which is classically a tomato juice cocktail, will also be garnished with a lime wedge and green olive.

“Red lobster adds a kick by rimming the glass with a spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning,” Bott said.

Red Lobster is offering a new, limited-edition version of their Bloody Mary drink that features a lobster claw and their signature cheddar biscuit, just in time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1. (Photo: Red Lobster)

Advertisement

The drink special will be available nationwide for a limited time only beginning Monday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2 for guests 21 years of age and over.

The offer is valid in the U.S., excluding Guam and Puerto Rico; it also excludes Canada.