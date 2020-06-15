Remembering Lane Graves: Gator attack at Walt Disney World resort takes life of 2-year-old boy
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday marked four years since a toddler was killed by an alligator on Walt Disney World property.
The Graves family, including 2-year-old Lane Graves, were visiting Orlando from Nebraska when the accident happened.
The child was playing at Grand Floridian's beach when a gator grabbed him and took him underwater.
MORE NEWS: More Florida theme parks reopening, but tourists from these 3 states will have to quarantine before visiting
There is now a memorial at the resort honoring Graves' memory.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement