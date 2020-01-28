Report: Miami will test for coronavirus at CDC quarantine station

article

The Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that Miami is one of 20 cities that will test for coronavirus at a quarantine station.

They said that the station, located at the Miami International Airport, will screen travelers from the Wuhan-region of China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Sun-Sentinel that "the coming days and weeks are likely to bring more cases including the possibility of person-to-person spread" and that they hope to "contain this virus and prevent sustained spread of the virus in our country.”

So far, five individuals in the United States have been confirmed to have coronavirus. They all recently traveled to Wuhan, China. More than 100 people there have died and thousands have symptoms so far.

The CDC quarantine center in Miami is reportedly staffed by personnel who assess the health of travelers arriving on planes and appearing ill. Sick individuals can be moved to isolation rooms at the quarantine facilities, or the agency can send them for care at hospitals.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.