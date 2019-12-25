Reporter, UF graduate dies at 34 after bout of pneumonia

article

Edward Aschoff, a radio and television reporter on college football for ESPN, died Tuesday after a brief illness, according to the network. His death came on Christmas Eve, which was his 34th birthday.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Aschoff disclosed he had recently caught pneumonia. The post was dated Dec. 4, just days after Aschoff worked the Michigan-Ohio State game for the network.

"Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst,” he wrote. “But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself.” The post included a photo of Aschoff's fiancee, Katy Berteau. The couple had planned to marry in April 2020, according to the network.

Aschoff was a native of Oxford, Miss., and graduated from the University of Florida in 2008, according to ESPN. After working at The Gainsville Sun, where he covered the University of Florida Gators, he joined ESPN’s Atlanta office in 2011 to cover SEC football.

Starting in 2017, Aschoff was based in Los Angeles and began receiving more nationally focused assignments, the network reported, and was a contributor to the network’s website, its flagship “SportsCenter” television program and other broadcasts.

