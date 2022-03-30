Republicans widen registration lead in Florida

After overtaking Democrats last year, Florida Republicans have widened their lead in registered voters.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 5,135,377 voters were registered as Republicans as of Feb. 28, while 5,045,849 were registered as Democrats. That 89,528-voter advantage was larger than a 43,102-voter edge at the end of 2021.

Democrats historically enjoyed a lead in registered voters, though Republicans have controlled almost all of state government for the past two decades.

Florida also has seen a steadily increasing number of voters not registered as Republicans or Democrats, with 3,847,814 people registered without party affiliation as of Feb. 28, according to the Division of Elections.

