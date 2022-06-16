Florida men arrested after dispute with teen boys in Sanford neighborhood

Two Florida men were arrested after a dispute with two teenage boys over speeding in the Sanford neighborhood of Lake Forest. The incident happened Tuesday evening.

A teen boy told deputies he was inside the gated community – as a guest – visiting a friend when the suspects became aggressive and attacked him and a teen passenger while he was driving a white Mercedes.

"Burning out racing through my [expletive] neighborhood," one of the men is heard saying on a cell phone video recorded by the teen.

The teen called 911 asking for help.

"I was driving a little bit, like, I wasn’t supposed to be driving like that. A guy started, a guy ran in front of the road, hit my car with a cone, threw a rock through my front windshield and I knew something happened," he tells the dispatcher.

The teen and his passenger told deputies they were in fear of their lives.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Howard Hughes, charged with property damage-criminal mischief, and battery. His neighbor, 52-year-old Donald Corsi is charged with property damage-criminal mischief, and throwing a weapon into a vehicle.

The arrest report redacts what the suspects told deputies, but in the 911 call from the teen, you can hear them accusing the boys of speeding.

"No respect. This is a neighborhood where little kids play, and you come running down here like you think you’re a race car driver," people can be heard shouting.

FOX 35 News obtained a security camera video that shows a white car driving through the neighborhood about 15 minutes before deputies responded.