Residents, tourists spend Christmas in Florida at the beach and movies

article

While most businesses are closed on Christmas, there are a select few that are always open: the beach and movie theatres.

"We fished this morning and kayaked this afternoon and now we’re at the beach," said Jan Massey, who is visiting Florida from Virginia.

For some, the beach itself is the perfect gift.

"This little one over here. She says all I want for Christmas is going to the beach," said Pablo Rosa, who lives in Orlando. "We live in Florida so we have to take advantage that we can come over here and it’s 60-something degrees out and just bask in the sun."

At New Smyrna Beach, people spent the afternoon biking, running and building sandcastles. After a few rainy days and the morning opening gifts, it was time to get out. Others spent the day at the movies, eager to see the new films coming out on Christmas Day.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. for the latest.