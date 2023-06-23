Restaurant explosion in Ocala prompts road blocks: Police

article

A restaurant explosion has prompted roadblocks in Ocala Friday evening, police said.

In a tweet, the Ocala Police Department said there was an "explosion/fire" at the Jugo Cafe Tropical.

The incident has caused all northbound and southbound lanes on Pine Ave from SR 40 to NW 10th St to close.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area.

No one was inside at the time of the explosion, police said.

This story will be updated.