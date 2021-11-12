Retailers expect holiday shopping boost

article

The state’s retailers are expecting record sales this holiday season, with increases of about 10 percent over 2020, according to the Florida Retail Federation. The industry group said the average consumer is expected to spend $998 on gifts over the next month and a half.

The sales expectations come at the same time that the country grapples with supply-chain problems. Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said most stores have planned ahead, but some items, such as electronics, could be difficult to find as the holidays get closer.

"If you get the opportunity, and there is an item you really have got to have and you find it, I would go ahead and get it," Shalley said. "We don’t anticipate widespread shortages, but there certainly will be some items that aren't as easily found on the shelves."

The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores, which make 20 to 40 percent of their annual sales during the month before Christmas.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines: