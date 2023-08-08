Reward offered in murder of Florida assisted living center director; suspect identified

A Florida man has been named as a suspect in his husband's murder and that man's daughter is also a person of interest.

Marion County sheriff's deputies continue to search for the killer of 59-year-old Timothy Smith, murdered back in March. They said his spouse, Herbert Swilley, is the prime suspect.

Swilley spoke to detectives early in the investigation, and when they tried talking to him again, his attorney indicated that he would only cooperate if he was provided immunity from prosecution for Smith's murder. Now, Jordan Swilley, Herbert's 20-year-old daughter is also considered a person of interest.

"Shocked, just in disbelief," is how Susana Pascuma said she felt when she learned of Smith's murder. "Just heart-wrenching, very heartbreaking. We need answers."

Pascuma said Smith was the executive director for the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Ocala.

"He did a lot with dementia, Alzheimer’s patients and did a lot in the community," she said.

He also helped Susana raise money for her domestic violence charity, dressing up in drag and performing.

"Tim didn’t have a mean bone in his body. His heart was as big as the universe. Everybody loved him."

That’s why it’s so difficult for her to understand why anyone would murder her friend.

"If anyone has anything that they know, think, or saw something, please report it."

Call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP and reference 23-21 in your call. There's a $9,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.