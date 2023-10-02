Rising St. Johns River raises flooding concerns in Central Florida

A flood warning remains in effect for the St. Johns River at Astor. The high tide, northeast breeze, and rain from the weekend all caused river levels to rise.

Water covered several roads around the Lake County community that sits right along the St. Johns River. Along Acorn Road neighbors had parts of their docks and driveways underwater.

Even though flooding is the last thing this community wants to see, it's nothing they said, compared to Hurricane Ian.

"Well, it brings back memories, but it's not that bad. We're kind of getting used to it now, which is sad to say, but true," Jan Jensen told FOX 35.

Jensen has lived in Astor for 20-plus years and said Hurricane Ian, one year ago, really made its mark.

Rain chances will decrease over the next several days which is good news. The river is expected to still stay in at least a minor flood stage through the weekend.