Roadside memorial for hit-and-run victim removed: 'It was heartbreaking'

A family in mourning is devastated because the roadside memorial for their loved one was taken down.

Ian Scarborough was killed in a crash just a few months ago here on Winter Garden Vineland Road. The family of the 24-year-old put a memorial up on a patch of grass next to the road where he died to remember him every time they drove by, but someone took it down, and they have no idea who removed it.

"It was heartbreaking because I pass through here every day. And, every day I pass here, I'll do the sign of the cross, and I say a prayer," said Elizabeth Scarborough, Ian's mother.

The family had put up a wooden cross with Ian's name on it along with flowers, but now all that's left at the site is a plastic flower vase.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ian Scarborough hit a curb, lost control of his motorcycle, and went flying into traffic on November 3 at Winter Garden Vineland Road and Chase Avenue in Windermere.

"It meant a lot to me. That was my son's final resting spot," said Elizabeth Scarborough. "It was the last place he took his breath. To know that someone could be that disrespectful and just to remove it and not notify me if it was a county official," she continued. "Or if it was a random person to have that type of heart to do that. That's just heartless."

Ian was a U.S. Army veteran and was loved by his mother, sister, and brother. His family has been trying to figure out how this happened.

"Just to see it gone. It was like something being ripped out my heart all over again," said Elizabeth.

FOX 35 News reached out to the Orange County government and was told in a statement:

"We offer our condolences to the grieving family. However, we do not know who removed the roadside memorial. We are currently exploring the development of a policy to offer clearer guidance to the public regarding the placement of memorials within the Right of Way (ROW). We are considering adopting the policy established by FDOT as a potential framework for our guidelines."