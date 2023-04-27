Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential exploratory committee next month: Report

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to take further steps towards launching a 2024 campaign for the White House next month, according to a Wednesday report by NBC News.

The report cites four unnamed Republican operatives it said are familiar with the conversations about plans for DeSantis to launch a presidential exploratory committee, with an official launch of his campaign to come at a later time.

Each of the operatives told NBC that a mid-May launch of the committee was the target, but that a number of his supporters wanted him to declare his candidacy by May 11 in order to counter former President Donald Trump's front-runner status for the Republican nomination.

Others close to the governor, the report said, have argued such an early date would be too soon.

DeSantis has long been mulling a run for the White House , but has remained tight-lipped over whether he would actually toss his hat into the 2024 fray. Polls have consistently showed him as the runner-up to Trump, while many Republicans have argued he is the best alternative to the former president, who they see as unable to win a national race.

There are currently five presidential hopefuls vying for the Republican nomination in addition to Trump, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley , former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Perry Johnson and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced the formation of his exploratory committee earlier this month, and a number of other Republicans are also reportedly considering a run. These include former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, South Dakota Gov. Christie Noem, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez .

President Biden announced earlier this week that he would seek a second term as president, but is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis' team to confirm the report, but did not immediately receive a response.