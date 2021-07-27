Royal Caribbean’s 'Allure of the Seas' departs from Port Canaveral on test cruise

Royal Caribbean’s test cruise of the ship Allure of the Seas is a mix of employees and volunteers.

These test cruises are part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's phased approach to restarting sailings. This is Royal Caribbean’s second test cruise to leave the port in 18 months.

The excitement at Port Canaveral is very obvious and people boarding on Tuesday morning said they are absolutely thrilled to be going on the journey.

"We are so excited the ships will start sailing again. People really want to cruise. They are just waiting," said Joe and Donna Entrichel.

Donna and Joe Entrichel have been waiting patiently for over a year for cruises to get back on the water.

This couple made the trip from New Jersey. They say they are fully vaccinated, packed, and ready for the two-day trip.

"The more cruises that leave and are successful, people will feel more confident in their ability to go on a cruise, have a great time and not really have to worry about things," Joe Entrichel said.

Indiana natives Lorie and Michael Emmons were also some of the lucky people to get picked as volunteers. Lorie works as a vacation planner and says part of her experience will be shared with her clients as they look to book cruises in the future.

"I think we have seen the travel industry kind of explode and people are really ready to travel again… Anytime that I can get that firsthand experience and be able to experience it firsthand and to take it back to my guests, I think that’s really valuable. The more I can explore and see, it is good," Emmons said.

If all goes well for Allure of the Seas on her test sailing, she could be ready for her first scheduled voyage on Aug. 8.

The Mardi Gras ship will also leave from the port this weekend for its first paid passenger cruise since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

