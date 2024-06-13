Florida man smashed through Orlando airport fencing, drove across runways, taxiways: affidavit

A 37-year-old Florida man is accused of driving through a fence at Orlando International Airport and across several runways and tarmacs before being detained by an airport employee, according to online court records.

Police allege 37-year-old Ryan Welch, of Tampa, smashed his vehicle through the airport's fencing near Terminal C on Wednesday morning and then drove onto the tarmac, according to the arrest affidavit. Several people reportedly called 911 to report someone driving on runways and taxiways at the airport.

Authorities said Welch stopped by gate 237 and got out of the vehicle, where he was tackled and detained by an airport employee until police arrived, the report said.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of trespassing on an airport operations area, criminal mischief, and burglary.

The probable cause statement did not indicate why Welch was at the airport or why perhaps he allegedly crashed through the airport's fencing.