Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as Elsa approaches

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

Several sandbag locations have opened up to help Central Florida residents prepare their homes.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Altamonte Springs:

The City of Altamonte Springs announced that sandbags will be available for residents on Monday.

They will be available at 830 Magnolia Drive between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is a self-service operation so residents must bring their own shovels.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Daytona Beach:

The City of Daytona Beach on Sunday announced that they will offer sandbag supplies to residents ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.

City officials said that the sandbag supplies will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at Daytona Beach's Public Works facility located at 950 Bellevue Avenue.

There is no charge for the sandbags but there is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. They ask that residents bring their own shovels as well.

LAKE COUNTY

Sandbags will be made available at five Lake County locations on Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents must bring their own shovels and are limited to 10 bags of sand per household.

No tools will be provided at sand deployment sites and residents are responsible for filling their own sandbags.

Sandbags will only be offered during designated times before a storm threat.

No sandbags will be dispensed during storm conditions.

Astor Area (Fire Station #10): 23023 State Road 40, Astor, FL 32102

East Lake Sports and Community Complex: 24809 Wallick Rd, Sorrento, FL 32776

P.E.A.R. Park: 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748

North Lake Regional Park: 40730 Roger Giles Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784

Minneola Athletic Complex: 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave) Minneola, FL 34715

ALACHUA COUNTY

Alachua County is offering residents sandbags on Monday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and again on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those who want sandbags can pick them up at the site at CR 237 and Eastbound N.W. 126th Avenue. There is a limit of ten bags per person.

County officials ask that if you are coming from Gainesville, take:

From Northbound US 441, Turn Right onto CR 237 (at the Dollar General), Turn Right onto N.W. 126th Ave, Turn Right onto N.W. 59th Terrace to access Wayside Park (at the Sunoco Convenient Store)

However, if you are coming from Alachua, they say to take:

From Southbound US 441, Turn Left onto CR 237 (at the Dollar General), Turn Right onto N.W. 126th Ave, Turn Right onto N.W. 59th Terrace to access Wayside Park (at the Sunoco Convenient Store)

