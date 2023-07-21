Sarah Boone case: New trial date set for Florida woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase

Content warning: Some of the photos, videos, and detailed allegations in this report are disturbing and graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers and viewers. View discretion is advised.

The trial for Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die after a game of hide and seek, has been delayed until to Oct. 2, 2023 officials said Friday. The trial was originally set to begin on Monday.

There are two more hearings scheduled for September. On Sept. 17, officials will meet to determine whether an expert will be approved and paid. The other September date is for Boone's next pre-trial hearing.

Boone is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr.

In Feb. 2020, Boone called 911 to report Torres was dead inside their apartment in Winter Park. She told 911 dispatchers that she and Torres were playing a game of hide-and-seek the night before and during the game, both "jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase," the arrest report stated.

Boone told Orange County deputies she and Torres had been drinking wine. She claims she went upstairs to a bedroom and fell asleep, leaving Torres in the suitcase where he died.

Ahead of the trial, the state released body camera video from the scene, Boone's interview with detectives and the disturbing videos from her cellphone from the night Torres died.

The videos appeared to show Torres zipped inside the suitcase, occasionally moving, and seemingly begging Sarah to let him out. In the video, it seems Boone repeatedly taunts him.

"Sarah, I can't breathe, babe," Torres said, according to the video.

"That's on you," she responds.

"Sarah, I can't breathe," he said again.

"That's on you," Boone responds, even laughing.