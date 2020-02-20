Satellite Beach parents testifying before Florida lawmakers about bill to change crosswalks

For the first time, the parents of a Satellite Beach girl who was hit and killed in a crosswalk will share their daughter’s story in front of Florida lawmakers.

The Nelson’s are set to testify before the House State Affairs Committee in Tallahassee on Thursday in support of a bill that would change the way crosswalk signs are installed.

Sophia Nelson, 12, was killed in late December while walking in a crosswalk at A1A and Ellewood Avenue. Nelson became the third person to die at different crosswalk locations in Brevard County.

In the wake of Nelson’s death, Brevard County commissioners sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation requesting all 18 crosswalks in the county be replaced with lights that flash red instead of yellow.

Florida Representative Randy Fine has now filed a bill in honor of Sophia Nelson, trying to make the same change to crosswalk lights statewide. During an interview with FOX 35 News in January Rep. Fine said, “We’re doing what needs to be done. It’s an issue that the state has created so its’ an issue that I’m committed to solve. I appreciate local politicians writing letters and having meetings, but there are times when we need to change the law and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Nelson’s are scheduled to testify at 8 a.m. Thursday.