Scammers are going door-to-door offering coronavirus testing, Osceola sheriff warns

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that involves people going door-to-door offering coronavirus testing.

Sheriff Russ Gibson says on March, it was reported that some unknown suspects were knocking on doors in the Poinciana area, posing as Red Cross workers.

When residents would answer, the suspects were offering on-the-spot COVID-19 testing for a nominal fee.

"We want to make you aware that this is absolutely a scam," the sheriff said during a news conference. "There is no such testing such as that in Osceola County or in the state of Florida."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a similar alert to residents after there were reports of scammers dressed in white lab coats, masks and gloves knocking on doors and claiming to be with the Florida Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The suspects then say they are there to test for coronavirus.

Residents are asked that if they encounter one of these situations, contact authorities.

On Friday, Orange and Osceola counties issued mandatory curfews in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. So far, there are over 500 cases and 11 deaths reported in Florida.

"What we're all going through is definitely an unprecedented event," Sheriff Gibson said. "Like it or not, we're all in this situation todgether...and we will prevail together."