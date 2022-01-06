School board term limits plan re-emerges in Florida Senate

article

A Senate Republican on Thursday filed a proposal that seeks eight-year term limits for county school board members.

The proposal (SJR 1644), if approved by lawmakers, would go on the November ballot because adding term limits would require a constitutional amendment.

The measure, filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, is similar to term-limit proposals that have died in past legislative sessions. But at least some Republican lawmakers are targeting school boards this year after upheaval about issues such as requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other legislative proposals include shifting from nonpartisan to partisan school-board elections and setting requirements for school boards to take public comments at meetings. The annual legislative session will start Tuesday.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, weather alerts, and live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.