Lake Minneola High School student hit, killed by school bus: officials

A 17-year-old student at Lake Minneola High School died after being struck by a school bus Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol and Lake County Schools said.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the entrance to the school at N. Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue in Clermont. The teenager was rushed to South Lake Hospital where he died, FHP said.

The district identified the student as 17-year-old Sherman Vannoy, a senior.

"This is just a difficult day all the way around, and so we appreciate the community support and patience," said Sherri Owens with Lake County Public Schools. "We know it was a difficult morning for everybody trying to get their kids to school this morning and wondering what was going on, but of course, we wanted to make sure that we spoke to the family first and that we talked to our students and teachers before we made a public announcement."

Troopers said the teenager was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk of Hancock Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection, when he entered a marked crosswalk.

The school bus driver – identified as a 78-year-old woman – was traveling southbound on Hancock Road near Fox Trail Avenue in the left turn lane. Troopers said the driver saw the teen in the crosswalk and attempted to serve to the left. The teen was struck.

SKYFOX video Monday morning showed what appeared to be the crash site. The school bus was off the road and partially stopped in a grassy area. A bicycle was seen lying in the roadway next to the bus while emergency officials could be spotted.

A spokesperson for the district said the bus driver was hired by the district in November 2021.

"This has been an incredibly difficult day for all of us, including the bus driver, and she is distraught, as you might imagine she would be," Owens added.

The bus driver and one passenger who was on the bus at the time of the incident were not injured.