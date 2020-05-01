‘Scrubs’ actor and television star Sam Lloyd dies at 56

article

Actor Sam Lloyd who was best known for his role as the wacky lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” has died.

His former co-star Zach Braff, who starred on the show, announced Lloyd’s death on Twitter, remembering the actor for his sense of humor and loving personality.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together,” Braff wrote. “He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence also posted on Twitter, paying tribute to Lloyd with a photo of some of the show’s cast.

Along with his role in “Scrubs,” Lloyd was a regular fixture is many popular television shows, including “Desperate Housewives” and “The West Wing.”

According for a GoFundMe set up for the late actor, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year. Lloyd was 56.