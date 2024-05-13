Dive team locates body of missing 64-year-old man who disappeared while swimming in Lake Minneola

Authorities in Lake County said they have located the body of a swimmer who went missing late Monday afternoon in Lake Minneola.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Clermont Police Department said in a joint statement that the search had concluded after the "lifeless body of a 64-year-old man" had been retrieved at around 6:45 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team found the deceased man, who was not immediately identified.

The FWC said it received reports of two boaters entering the lake for a swim when one did not resurface. For several hours, witnesses observed a police boat combing the water's surface as the dive team searched below.

"The FWC expresses its condolences to the family of the deceased during this challenging period," the agency said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Authorities search for a missing swimmer in Lake Minneola, Monday, May 13, 2024.

