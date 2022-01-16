Search underway for suspect in deadly Ocala shooting

article

Ocala police officers are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of NW 8th St. and NW 13th Ave. regarding reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Kevin Boone, 30, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just after 7 p.m.

The search continues for a gunman.

"The shooting suspect is potentially a black male wearing a red or maroon shirt. He may have left the scene on a bike," according to Ocala police detectives.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call 352-369-7000. Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or via www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

