SeaWorld Orlando ends 'One Ocean' killer-whale show, will add 'Orca Encounter'

SeaWorld Orlando has announced their 'One Ocean' killer-whale show will end at the end of this year and be replaced with 'Orca Encounter,' according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The final day for 'One Ocean' is set for Dec. 31. The show debuted at the park in April 2011.

'Orca Encounter' will kick off on Jan.1, 2020 at Shamu Stadium.

“Guests will learn about killer whales’ role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, the importance of conservation to their habitat and animal welfare practices at SeaWorld,” Chris Dold, chief zoological officer at Orlando-based SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in a statement, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

'Orca Encounter' has been an exhibit at SeaWorld San Diego for years.

SeaWorld San Diego's website describes the show:

"Dive deeper into the orcas masterful hunting techniques and complex communication codes. Learn about the role of family, the importance of play and what we learn from the whales in our care every day is actively helping whales in the wild survive. Witness natural orca behaviors while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life. Leave with a deeper connection to one of the sea’s mightiest, most magnificent animals."

'One Ocean' was developed after the 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau. It was the first show that did not include trainers in the water with the killer whales.

The incoming show is “the continuing evolution” of SeaWorld shows, said Dennis Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

In addition to the new show, SeaWorld recently announced they will be debuting a new roller coaster at the theme park called Ice Breaker -- which will be the park's first launch coaster featuring four launches, "both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle."

