SeaWorld Orlando is giving free admission to children 5 and under

article

SeaWorld Orlando is giving children five years of age and under free admission to their parks.

On the SeaWorld Orlando website, parents can obtain a '2020 Free Preschool Card.' This allows children to five and under to visit SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando for free through December 31st, 2020.

This offer is only available for Florida residents and ends on February 3rd. Those who obtain the pass must visit the park at least once by March 31, 2020.

The pass does not include free parking, separately ticketed events, or other discounts.

MORE NEWS: Disney offering $49 per day ticket deal for Florida residents

The 2020 Preschool Card is also available at Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.