SeaWorld Orlando remains shut down but begins testing rollercoasters with riders wearing masks

While no theme parks have announced reopening plans yet, preparations are underway at SeaWorld to get ready for guests to return.

SeaWorld has been shut down since mid-March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but the park is now running its rides once again with employees wearing face masks.

Photo by Midway Mayhem

The park is not open yet but they may one day entertain guests with twists and turns on popular coasters like Mako and Kraken.

“Yesterday at SeaWorld Orlando, they were testing Mako. They had about 30 test runs or so. Fifteen of them were actually with employees," Daniel Leavelle, the Owner of Midway Mayhem, told FOX 35 Orlando on Wednesday.

Photo by Midway Mayhem

While riding the coaster, several different types of face masks were worn by the riders, all sitting a few seats apart. Leavelle believes that they are testing to see if the masks will stay on, citing that they are "just seeing if they would fly off – on Mako which is a 73 mile per hour rollercoaster.”

Photo by Midway Mayhem

They did another day of testing on Wednesday, which could be seen from the road. He said that SeaWorld Orlando was testing, "Kraken – which is their inverting coaster. So it goes through loops and whatnot, and again, we’re gonna see if the masks are staying on.”

Other area attractions, like Universal Citywalk and Disney Springs, are requiring guests to wear masks. So, it may be a part of the plan for theme parks when they reopen.

Photo by Midway Mayhem

However, as of now, it is anyone's guess as to when the theme parks will be given the green light from the state to reopen. Currently, they can work on their proposals to send to the Governor.

FOX 35 News has reached out to SeaWorld for comment but has not heard back yet.

