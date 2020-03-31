SeaWorld provides online learning resources for students, teachers, and parents during COVID-19 outbreak

article

SeaWorld Orlando said that they have developed a set of online resources for parents, students, and teachers to use as schools across America shift to virtual distance learning.

They said that the resources are standards-aligned, hands-on, and creative. They include classroom activities, teacher's guides, a saving a species video series, animal bytes, and animal info books.

"SeaWorld’s distance learning resources can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment," the park stated.

Materials can be accessed on SeaWorld's website or directly through the SeaWorld Orlando Education portal.

