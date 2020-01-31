Second suspect in Orlando officer-involved shooting released from hospital

article

A suspect who was shot by an Orlando police officer has been released from the hospital and is behind bars.

Trave Billings, 29, was booked into the Orange County Jail. He'll make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

According to Orlando police, Billings and De'Angelo Stephenson were spotted by officers on West Colonial Drive forcing a man into a car. They followed the vehicle, then said they saw Billings jump out of the vehicle and tried to carjack a person.

"Unable to do so, he went away from the area, our officers obviously tried to engage him. And at that point, he was armed with weapons and a shooting took place," Orlando Chief of Police Orlando Rolon said.

Police shot Billings at least once and found two guns on him, they said.

Police were not hurt during Wednesday's shooting.

Stephenson went before a judge on Thursday and was ordered to be held without bond out of concern that he was a flight risk, according to the judge.