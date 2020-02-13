Security increased after two threats made toward Marion County middle school

A Marion County middle school is stepping up security Thursday morning after two threats were made on social media within the past week.

Students at Belleview Middle School will see extra law enforcement on campus.

Officials say they believe the latest threat came from a hacked account and will likely end with an arrest.

This all comes just days after a 16-year-old ninth grader was arrested for making threats to both Belleview middle and high schools.That student was arrested for bringing a gun to Belleview High School when a school resource officer confronted the student after getting a tip from a school administrator.

Officials say that student made threats to commit a mass shooting on Snapchat which led to more than 1,000 students skipping school and both Belleview middle and high schools.

"We hope at some point, students understand the seriousness of their actions, especially those that get them arrested, suspended, expelled and jailed."

Marion County deputies say the student admitted to making the post.



