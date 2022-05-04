Watch: Fight at Volusia Mall caught on camera; police looking for man and woman

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking to identify a man and woman who were captured on cell phone video arguing with a restaurant employee in the food court at Volusia Mall over the weekend.

In the video, a man and woman appear to be yelling and arguing with a restaurant employee. At some point, as the man and woman begin to walk away, the restaurant employee appears to throw something in their direction. The man and woman return and take down the plastic barrier and cash register, according to the incident report.

Daytona Beach Police shared the cell phone video on social media and asked for the community's help to identify the man and woman to talk about what happened.

According to the report, the Cajun Cafe employee told deputies that the man and woman were unhappy with the "quality of the food" and demanded a refund. The argument escalated.

When the man allegedly pushed the plastic divider, the cash register fell behind the counter and broke. The total damage was estimated to be around $1,800.

The man and woman then walked out of the food court and mall, the report states.

Police are investigating the report as possible vandalism. No charges have been filed. Anyone who knows the people in the video are asked to contact Daytona Beach Police at (386) 671-5229.