Semi hauling watermelons catches fire on I-75 in Marion County

Stream FOX 35 News

Marion County firefighters put out a massive fire on Interstate 75 after a semi-truck hauling watermelons went up in flames Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. southbound on I-75 at mile marker 356, about two miles from the US 27 exit.

The 911 caller told dispatch that the semi's back tires caught fire and the fire was spreading through the trailer.

Marion County firefighters put out a massive fire on Interstate 75 after a semi-truck hauling watermelons went up in flames Sunday morning. (Photo via Marion County Fire Rescue)

Officials said the semi-driver was able to detach the cab and pull it away from the trailer.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:16 a.m. and were met with heavy flames coming from the trailer.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marion County firefighters put out a massive fire on Interstate 75 after a semi-truck hauling watermelons went up in flames Sunday morning. (Photo via Marion County Fire Rescue)

They were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

MORE HEADLINES:

Crews stayed on scene until 6:30 a.m. to complete extended mop-up operations.

No one was hurt in the fire.