Seminole County family searching for special needs son's comfort dog

A Seminole County family is spending New Year’s Eve searching for their special needs son’s comfort dog.

Josh Morales says French Bulldog named "Blues" got out of the house Thursday evening.

They’ve been plastering the neighborhood with signs since then, but the pup is still missing.

"It’s been hard. Especially around the holidays. It really has. We spent the last year bonding with that dog. It feels like a piece of your heart kind of is chipped away," said owner Josh Morales.

Morales says his 7-year-old son Sebastian has a condition that causes him to have seizures, and he’s also non-verbal.

"Communication is a big deal with him, we have quite a few therapies. The dog really does help with him feeling like he’s understood," Morales explained.

The family says Blues was last seen near Oregon Avenue and Liverpool Drive in Sanford.

Blues was wearing a collar with their number on it.

"We’re hoping that somebody out there can find it in their hearts to give us a call," Morales said.

The family says they’re offering a reward to anyone who returns the dog.

