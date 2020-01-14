Seminole County deputies release composite image of unidentified skeletal remains

article

Seminole County detectives have released a new composite image based on skeletal remains discovered in a wooded areas two years ago.



"On September 23, 2018 the remains of an adult white male between 30-40 years of age were discovered near a homeless camp in the 2600 block of Richmond Ave. in unincorporated Sanford. There was no identification found."

Based on remains found at the scene, investigators worked with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office have reconstructed a composite of the man’s face.

Deputies hope someone will recognize the new composite image to help identify the man.



Anyone with information is asked to call Det. James Gallina (407)665-6597.