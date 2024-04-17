Seminole County Sheriff's Office joins effort to help local children who have been abused, neglected

Are you looking to do some good in the community?

Last week, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Kids Hose, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children who've been abused or neglected to help raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"Children are the most vulnerable members of our society and it is our duty to help protect and nurture them from those who seek to do them harm," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media.

Officials said Kids House is asking the public for monetary donations at their new clubhouse where they are reportedly storing clothing, school supplies, and other necessary items to help children in need. You can help by donating to their Amazon Wish List here.