Seminole HS shooting suspect moved to adult jail, held with no bond

Da’raveius Smith made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon after the State Attorney’s Office made the decision to try the 15-year-old as an adult.

He is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, discharging a weapon on school property, shooting into a building.

Sanford Police say he shot 18-year-old Jhavon McIntyre three times on campus at Seminole High School last month after Smith told investigators the two had words in the restroom. According to new details revealed in court paperwork, the attack could have been worse.

Investigators said Smith confessed to the shooting saying he was "not scared but has never been in a fight before, so he shot McIntyre.

For the past month, Smith has been held at the juvenile detention center, the judge showed no leniency in letting the teen out.

"I find probable cause for attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm reclassified as a life felony. Therefore, he'll be held on no bond," the judge said.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12. That will be an arraignment.



