Service dog cuddles up to Woody and Bo Peep at Disney in heartwarming video

A little girl and her service dog were showered with affection at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida on January 16.

Footage by Heather DeVore Lange shows her daughter Hadley Jo and her service dog, Ariel, hanging out with Sheriff Woody and Bo Peep at the Florida resort.

Hadley Jo was diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago, which led to Lange setting up a non-profit project called HOPEFORHADLEYJO that focuses on funding service dogs for children with epilepsy.

“Ariel saves our daughter’s life by alerting us prior to a seizure so that we can administer her rescue medication,” Lange told Storyful.

Enjoy those well-deserved pets, Ariel!

